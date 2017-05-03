Birmingham City Schools welcomes new superintendent, Dr. Lisa Herring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Board of Education for Birmingham City Schools is welcoming their new superintendent, Dr. Lisa Herring, after she was chosen by the board on Tuesday.

Herring, a native of Georgia, arrived in the city on Wednesday, ahead of an address that she will make at 5:30 p.m.

“To be selected as the next superintendent of Birmingham City Schools not only humbles me but it also excites me,” Herring wrote in a statement from the board. “I’m humbled that the board has exhibited a level of confidence in my ability to help transition and to help transcend the school district.”

Herring spent 2016 as the chief academic officer for Jefferson County Public Schools of Louisville, Ky. Before her time in Louisville, she served in various leadership capacities with the Charleston County School District in South Carolina since 2009, and in other roles with Bibb County School District in Georgia from 2004-09.

The Birmingham Board of Education has also voted to place Interim Superintendent Dr. Larry Contri, on paid administrative leave until further notice, and thanked him for his service. His retirement date is June 30, 2017.