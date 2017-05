BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire is responding to an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 West, according to a tweet from the department.

18 wheeler rollover in dead man's curve, I 20 West. Multiple units on scene, including decon for fuel spill. — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) May 4, 2017

There are reportedly multiple units on the scene, including a decontamination unit for a fuel spill. The crash is reportedly located at Dead Man’s Curve, which is on the highway close to the airport.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes availabel.