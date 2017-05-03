Blackberry Winter Coming to End the Week

If you’ve lived in the South for any period of time, you’ve heard the phrase “blackberry winter’. This, along with phrases like “dogwood winter,” “whippoorwill winter,” “locust winter,” and “redbud winter”, describe a cold snap that occurs during the Spring when these flowering plants are blooming in different parts of the country. While this term isn’t defined officially by any meteorological organization, we think the cold snap we’ll have to end this week definitely fits the bill.

Blackberry winter is the term most Alabamians will know, mostly because of the abundance of blackberry bushes. Typically, this is the time when the berries start to ripen. And according to the Farmer’s Almanac, a cold snap can actually spark blackberry cane growth,giving more credence to the term.

Our average high and low temperatures for early May range from the upper 70s on the high end and the mid 50s on the low end. As a deep trough of low pressure digs into the Deep South Thursday, colder air will sag south as well. By Thursday we will feel the changes, with highs only in the upper 60s. By Friday, once the rain clears out, temperatures will really take a tumble. Lows on Friday morning will drop to the mid and upper 40s, while afternoon highs will only rise to the upper 50s in most spots. This is a departure from average of about 20 degrees. Or in other words, these are temperatures we should see in late February.

We’ve seen this kind of cold snap in the not-so-distant past as well. May 5th of 2013 saw a high of 59° in Birmingham, which happens to be our forecast high for Cinco de Mayo.