Chilton County man arrested after allegedly forcing motorcycle off I-65, injuring 2

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A local man is facing a number of charges after police say he hit a motorcycle and forced it off I-65 S Monday, injuring the driver and passenger in what officials believe was a possible incident of road rage.

According to officials, the suspect fled the scene after forcing them off the road, injuring the man and woman on the bike.

Authorities got a call from a local body shop the next morning about a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle that forced the victims off the road. The suspect, identified as Chilton County man Cleveland Edward George, was later arrested.

George, 59, is charged with three felonies: two counts of aggravated assault and one count of leaving the scene of an accident. His bond for the charges totals $25,000.