Councilmember tired of trash at some local Family Dollars proposing revoking business license

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT)- Birmingham city councilor Steven Hoyt said he is tired of looking at what he calls a trash problem tied to one local business. Hoyt tells CBS 42 he wants to see a change at some the Family Dollar locations.

Councilmember Steven Hoyt said locations including 3rd Ave west and the location in 5 points West are some of the locations he has issues with the trash.

“We continue to entertain these deplorable conditions of a business that’s supposed to be user friendly,” said Hoyt.

Hoyt is proposing revoking business licenses. He said it will be discussed at the public safety and transportation committee meeting on the May 15, 2017. Hoyt said they monitor city business licenses.

“We will look at show cause. You have to show that it’s a cause to revoke their license. We are going to implore due process after we do that if we don’t see some real changes and real commitment, then I think the alternative is to pull the license,” said Hoyt.

Hoyt said from there it could go to city council for a vote.

Councilmembers Sheila Tyson and Lashunda Scales have also addressed their concerns about family dollar at a past council meeting.

Darrius Moore said he shops at the Family Dollar on 3rd Avenue West. He doesn’t have any problem with the Family Dollar, and hopes they don’t have their license pulled, otherwise he said it could impact the community.

“A trash issue people shouldn’t lose their job over a trash issue. People that live around here we need that store for supplies,” said Moore.

CBS 42 spoke with the assistant manager at the 3rd Ave west location. She said didn’t have a comment and directed us to their corporate office. As of the publication of this article they have not returned our calls.