Going to SunTrust Park this summer? Here’s what to expect

ATLANTA, GA (WIAT)- For the first time since they moved to Atlanta, the Braves are playing on a different patch of dirt as they move north of the city. However, that’s not all that is new this season. The brand new ballpark at SunTrust Park has many new amenities.

“It’s possible,” said Vice President of Marketing Adam Zimmerman. “We have great food. It’s possible to come here multiple times and have a different experience and just how people want to enjoy the game.”

From restaurants and a brewery in right field, to the kids’ fun zone and a zip line in center field, the new fan experience built around SunTrust Park has something for baseball fans of just about every age.

“It’s incredible,” said Braves fan Kyle Potts. “It’s a good atmosphere, a lot of ambiance here. The chop house is a great place to hang out.

“If the game’s not going so well go check out the rest of it and hope they’ll come back,” said Braves fan Larry Boggs.

For the diehards that still come for the game this ballpark was built specifically designed with baseball in mind.

“Turner Field was a converted Olympic stadium,” said Zimmerman. “This is built specifically for baseball, so you’re on top of the field. The players feel it; the energy of being in the ballpark is really something people are remarking on.”

It’s going to be hard to replace all the memories at Turner Field but a new stadium brings new hope that the good times are right around the corner.