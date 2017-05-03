Helena man speaks out about following man after alleged road rage incident

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Helena man is speaking out about the terrifying road rage incident that ended in a shooting.

The shooting happened on Thursday night, when Terry Hateley, his wife, and his two-year-old daughter were on their way home from dinner. Hateley says they had gotten within a mile of their home when a truck began tailgating them.

“He’s steadily right there on my bumper. You couldn’t stick a quarter between my bumper and his,” Hateley said. “He was that close. I go to turn into the driveway, don’t make it even halfway through the opposite lane of traffic. He almost hits us in the rear end, flies past us, shot into the car.”

The bullet lodged into the rear quarter panel of the Hately’s vehicle, within inches of his daughter’s car seat.

“I can’t really explain the feeling of your family’s in danger. It was more adrenaline than it was anger, but there was anger. Fear. He did just shoot at me. Is he going to shoot again?”

Hateley decided to follow the truck. They wound through Shelby and into Bibb County before they were able to get a strong enough cell phone signal and directions to tell law enforcement where to find them.

Woodstock Police stopped the truck 40 minutes later, and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies came to the scene. The police arrested Christopher Shaun Downey for firing into an occupied vehicle.

However, by Friday, Downey had been released on bond. Terry Hateley says he is glad the man accused of shooting at his family was caught, but he’s disturbed that he’s out of jail already.

“I feel like I’m threatened. I feel like I have to look over my shoulder constantly, and he’s running around here, free as a bird,” Hateley said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in this case, but Hateley says it’s a trauma he won’t soon forget, nor will his family.

“It’s horrifying,” said Hateley. “Just horrifying.”