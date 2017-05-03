Hoover Police arrest suspect on several charges in connection with Highway 280 robbery

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police have arrested a suspect in a robbery that took place on Tuesday night at the Walmart on Highway 280, according to a release from the department.

That night, police responded to a report of a robbery at the store at 9:50 p.m. The victim, an employee of the store, told police that she was leaving work when a man she did not know approached her in the parking lot.

The man reportedly asked the woman for a ride, and when she refused, he placed a hand in his pocket to imply he was armed, and threatened the victim if she did not comply.

The suspect, George Charles Harris Jr., 49, then allegedly ordered the victim into her car and demanded that she drive him to an ATM. As she drove about a half a mile from the store, she was reportedly able to convince the suspect that she had no money.

The victim was allowed to return to the store to attempt to get money, but went inside and called 911. Police arrived and reportedly found the suspect sitting in the back of the victim’s car with a syringe in his pocket, and also found a BB pistol sitting on the car’s backseat.

Harris is being transferred to Shelby County Jail later on Wednesday, he’s being held on charges of Robbery 1st, Kidnapping 1st, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Theft of Property 4th. His total bond for all charges is $122,000.