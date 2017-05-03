Lawmakers consider bill to protect monuments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Lawmakers in Montgomery are considering a bill that would protect monuments across the state from removal or relocation. It also restricts the renaming of historical sites like streets, parks and buildings.

However, one confederate monument at Linn Park in Birmingham became the center of a controversial debate when the Birmingham Parks and Recreation Board considered removing it.

Alabama Senator Gerald Allen, R-Tuscaloosa is sponsoring Senate Bill 60. It would establish the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017.

“The Senate passed it and the house committee passed it two weeks ago so we’re looking forward to being on the full house this week,” said Allen. “History is a learning tool for a current present day society.”

Allen said his intent is to preserve memorials to all of Alabama’s history, including the Civil Rights movement and the Civil War.

Fredrick Edwards, a Gadsden resident, said he’s never paid much attention to the confederate monuments, but thinks perhaps they should be moved to another location.

“If it’s that offensive, let’s try to come to a common ground,” said Edwards. “Even if they wanted to remove it I think that they could make a museum and move all the monuments into one place and then they could actually gain some revenue.”

The Senate bill does include a process for waiver requests, so it would still be possible that monuments across Alabama could be removed or relocated. However, the bill also includes a penalty for violations of the waiver process in the form of fines.

“It is good for us to make sure our children and grandchildren understand the whole story,” said Allen.

The bill will be on the House floor Thursday.