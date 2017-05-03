Man accused of shooting his former boss at Ross Bridge Resort pleads guilty

By Published:
Courtesy: West Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – The man accused of killing his former boss at an upscale Hoover hotel pleaded guilty to murder.

Rayon Bartley, 23, was a janitor at The Renaissance Ross Bridge Resort.

In Septemeber of 2014, the body of his former supervisor, Jose Raul Cardenas-Ramirez, was found in the kitchen hallway of the resort.

U.S. Marshals picked up Bartley at a bus station in West Palm Beach later that month. He was charged with murder.

Police say he was upset because of a bad performance review.

Bartley is sentenced to 20 years in prison.

