McCalla woman wakes up to find man in her bedroom, demanding car keys

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is in custody after a McCalla woman woke to find him inside her bedroom, demanding her car keys.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect fled in her vehicle before he was spotted on Springer Road by responding deputies. Deputies tried to stop him, but he refused, attempted to flee then lost control of the car and ran into a

Deputies tried to stop him, but he refused, attempted to flee then lost control of the car and ran into a ditch on Pineview and McCombs Road. He was then taken into custody.

The victim was not injured. This story will be updated as authorities release more details.

 

