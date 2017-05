TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in vehicle break-ins.

According to officials, several cars in the Manora Estates neighborhood were broken into on May 3, 2017. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect.

If you know anything about the suspect or case, please contact Investigator Haydu at 205-464-8633