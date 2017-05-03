Religious leaders stand against Monument Protection Bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A group of pastors will try to get the attention of state lawmakers on Wednesday. They’re hoping they can put a stop to a controversial monument bill in the Statehouse right now.

Lawmakers will meet Wednesday and Thursday of this week, hopefully inching closer to resolving several issues still up in the air.

Of those, a bill forbidding alterations or the removal of longstanding monuments in the state.

Senator Geral Allen is sponsoring Senate Bill 60, which would establish the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.

Critics say this bill is more about protecting confederate monuments than anything else.

“History preserves itself number one, some parts of history you need to encase enthrone celebrate or worship, there’s nothing celebratory about it,” said Frank Matthews.

Proponents say they want to maintain the history of the state.

Community activist Frank Matthews says he thinks this bill is about protecting the confederate monument in Linn Park, which was in the spotlight after the Birmingham Parks and Recreation Board considered removing it a while back.

“All the democrats in the house said this is not about other monuments and other relics from the past this about the monument of Birmingham,” said Matthews.

Matthews hopes to encourage Governor Kay Ivey to not sign the bill.

The bill heads back to the Senate for final review and then will likely head to the Governor’s desk.

A group of pastors will meet at First Baptist Church in Ensley on Wednesday at 10 a.m. They’re hoping to encourage lawmakers to put a stop to SB60.