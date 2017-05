BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Rocky Ridge Road is closed to through traffic after a crash took place, according to the Department of Transportation.

The reports of the road being closed came in around 2:10 p.m., after a truck reportedly turned over on Shades Crest Road.

At this time, the road is just closed to all traffic coming from Highway 280, but seems to be open to traffic coming from along the road.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.