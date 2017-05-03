St. Clair drivers discover makeshift spike strip on road

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are looking for the person behind a dangerous prank in St. Clair County.

Odenville Police Chief Adam Pardue said he found out that someone was leaving makeshift spike strips in the middle of Pleasant Valley Road, just outside the city limits, when a driver brought one of the strips to the police station this morning.

“People will see this laying in the road, and they’ll think it’s just a stick,” said Pardue, holding up a section of garden hose, which was panted black with dozens of nails poking through it. “My first thought when I saw it was it was a snake.”

After Pardue posted photos of the spiky hose on Facebook Wednesday morning, he said another driver said a similar contraption caused his tire to blow out Tuesday evening.

Pardue is concerned that there are more spike strips on the road, so he is urging drivers in the area to be careful.

Investigators are still looking for a suspect, but Pardue said they do have some leads.

“This may be a teenager doing this.We got an eyewitness that saw a child running from the area that this was found in last night,” Pardue said.

Pardue said the person responsible will likely be charged with criminal mischief and held responsible for any damage that occurred as a result of the prank.