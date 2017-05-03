The HEAL Snack Challenge sees good food take over at Pizitz Middle School

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Pizitz Middle School students took part in a bit of healthy competition on Wednesday.

The students took part in the HEAL Snack Challenge, where they honed healthy and delicious recipes among their classmates and presented them to a panel of judges.

Those judges, Professional Chef Kathy G.; Dietician Linda Godfrey; and Sherri Jackson of CBS42 got a taste of the winning recipes, which included guacamole, turkey roll up kabobs, fruity cinnamon vanilla granola, and cheesy Italian sweet potato bites.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the winners and their delicious recipes!

Pizitz Students show off some of their healthy snacks. The students proudly display their snacks at the event. Guacamole with baked pita chips Sweet potato slices with pepperoni Worms in a bucket. Far healthier than it sounds. Turkey roll-up kebabs Sandwich sushi Gummy fruit snacks Fruity Cinnamon Vanilla Granola Fruit Pizza Trail mix cups Baked garlic parmesan zucchini chips A healthy snack tray