The HEAL Snack Challenge sees good food take over at Pizitz Middle School

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Pizitz Middle School students took part in a bit of healthy competition on Wednesday.
The students took part in the HEAL Snack Challenge, where they honed healthy and delicious recipes among their classmates and presented them to a panel of judges.
Those judges, Professional Chef Kathy G.; Dietician Linda Godfrey; and Sherri Jackson of CBS42 got a taste of the winning recipes, which included guacamole, turkey roll up kabobs, fruity cinnamon vanilla granola, and cheesy Italian sweet potato bites.
Take a look at the gallery below to see the winners and their delicious recipes!
HEAL Snack Challenge at Pizitz Middle School
HEAL Snack Challenge at Pizitz Middle School x
