The HEAL Snack Challenge sees good food take over at Pizitz Middle School

By Published:
Pizitz Students show off some of their healthy snacks.

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Pizitz Middle School students took part in a bit of healthy competition on Wednesday.

The students took part in the HEAL Snack Challenge, where they honed healthy and delicious recipes among their classmates and presented them to a panel of judges.

Those judges, Professional Chef Kathy G.; Dietician Linda Godfrey; and Sherri Jackson of CBS42 got a taste of the winning recipes, which included guacamole, turkey roll up kabobs, fruity cinnamon vanilla granola, and cheesy Italian sweet potato bites.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the winners and their delicious recipes!

HEAL Snack Challenge at Pizitz Middle School

