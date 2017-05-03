The Latest: ‘Active shooter’ reported at Texas college

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a lockdown at a Texas community college: (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

An Irving Police Department spokesman says authorities are dealing with “an active shooter situation” at a community college near Dallas.

Spokesman James McLellan says police believe the threat at North Lake College in Irving is “credible.”

McLellan says authorities received reports that shots had been fired on the campus and that there are “possible injuries.”

The campus remains on lockdown.

12:15 p.m.

A Dallas-area community college says it’s on lockdown following reports of an intruder, possibly armed.

North Lake College issued an alert to students late Wednesday morning telling them to barricade themselves in the nearest room and wait for further instructions from police.

Irving Police said on Twitter that there was an “active shooter.”

North Lake College is a two-year school in the Dallas suburb of Irving.