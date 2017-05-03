U.S. Marshals Service offering $5,000 reward for information on Tuscaloosa robbery suspect

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering a reward for information that will lead to the arrest of a suspect that they have been trying to find for almost a month, according to a release from the department.

Levante Tyrone Jones, 24, of Northport, Ala. is being sought in connection with six separate robberies in the Tuscaloosa area, according to police.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Levante Jones is asked to contact Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-248-4840 or 205-349-2121.