Whose tree is it? Deflection between Hueytown and Jefferson County

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — “We just moved here recently, so to know that we were walking into something like this, is kind of you know, kind of real surprising,” said Tony Long, a frustrated homeowner who for the past month has tried to get a tree removed from his back yard.

The Long family was asleep the night a severe thunderstorm swept through the Birmingham area, when they woke up the next morning, “my wife saw this tree in the back yard, and I said well we don’t have any trees in the back yard, so what are you talking about and I looked out the window and this is what we saw,” Long said.

A 15-foot long tree barreled through the fence of the Long family and little did they know it was just the beginning of a headache after they reported the tree down to the City of Hueytown.

“We waited a couple days, maybe a week nobody called, nobody came so we called them again, same thing, they’re going to give it to the supervisor send somebody out,” Long said. “So at that point we called about it again and said it was the county.”

The back and forth game of telephone began after the city said no, “and then they said it was the county’s situation not theirs,” said Elaine Long, Tony’s wife.

“So they gave us the number to the county, and we called the county and then went on for about a week with the county,” Long said.

“So that’s when the next day the guy called my husband and said what he said.”

“Actually they sent somebody out and it was not their responsibility it was the city’s,” Long said. Seven different times these exchanges went back and forth between Hueytown and Jefferson County.

“At this point it doesn’t matter whose supposed to do what, we need somebody to do something,” said Elaine Long.

“If neither one wants to accept responsibility, and keeps pushing it off on the other, why don’t both just come out and clean it up together and that way everybody would be satisfied, I would be,” Tony Long said.

CBS42 reached out independently to both agencies, but was unable to make contact with them. However, the Long family wondered if that tree had fallen in the road instead of their back yard, then who would be responsible.