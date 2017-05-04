ADPH investigating whooping cough outbreak in East Alabama

Published:

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed pertussis outbreak in East Alabama, according to the organization.

The Health Department said in a release that six laboratory-confirmed cases of pertussis were found at several unnamed schools in Chambers County.

Pertussis, or whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory disease associated with violent coughs.

Right now, specimens are being collected for further testing. Parents who believe their child is exhibiting symptoms should consult their pediatrician.

 

 

