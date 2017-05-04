Caught on Camera: Baldwin Co. car break-in suspects

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two guys walk to the register in Winn Dixie in Daphne to buy gift cards.

Security cameras show one man put a credit card in the machine. Later, he signs a name and the purchase is complete. Only the credit card he just used was stolen from a car broken into just moments earlier at the YMCA.

“Pretty bold doing that in broad daylight,” says Corporal Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police.

Just over a half hour later, the same two guys show up at Publix in Daphne. “They were trying to send a Western Union using a stolen credit card,” says Vannoy, taken from a different car break-in at Bayfront Park. “They are wanting to use that card as quickly as possible and buy things like gift cards and other things that can be moved around pretty quickly,” says Vannoy. “That tells us that these people are experienced in what they are doing.”

Police believe the two suspects are responsible for almost a dozen car break-ins in Daphne, Spanish Fort, Fairhope and Gulf Shores where security cameras captured the car they were driving, a silver, BMW.

The cars that were targeted were all locked. Police believe a window punch was used to break the glass but there was something else. “They are targeting locations people would typically leave their purses or handbags in the car, like a gym or any workout facility or a park.”

Four cities in 24 hours and two suspects that are still free to do it again.

Police hope News Five viewers will recognize the two men believed to be in their 20s, possibly from the Mobile area and give them a call before anyone else becomes a victim.