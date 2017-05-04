Just another runaway? Statistics say otherwise: 1 in 3 homeless teens become human or sex trafficking victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “Kathryn” is a survivor. She spent more than 10 years as a victim of sex trafficking. We won’t reveal her real name or show her face, but her story is one that is, sadly, not unheard of.

Many traffickers are skilled at tricking and coercing vulnerable kids, especially runaways.

As many as 2.4 million kids run away from home every year. Shockingly, one out of every three homeless teens is being lured into prostitution or human trafficking within the first 48 hours of leaving home. That’s a statistic that may be surprising to some.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children helps families through the process of finding their missing children. Experts say, now more than ever, runaways are at as great a risk as kidnapped children.

“I can tell you under the lowest risk and circumstances the longer those children are missing the more risk they face because they become especially vulnerable to exploitation,” said Robert Lowery with NCEMC.

As a result, the NCEMC no longer uses the term ‘runaway,’ hopefully encouraging people to treat all missing teen cases the same.

Experts say teens run away for several different reasons. Some are trying to escape abusive homes or bad situations. Others may be experiencing some sort of emotional turmoil and don’t know where to turn.

