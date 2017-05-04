McCalla Dental will provide free dental care on Saturday

By Published:

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — McCalla Dental is having a free dental clinic on Saturday, May, 6.

The clinic is for people 18 years of age and older who cannot get dental care in other places.

McCalla Dental encourages people to arrive early and dress for the weather as lines are expected to be long and possibly outside.

Patients will be seen on a first-come, first served basis. The first 100 patients are guaranteed to be seen. Registration starts at 6 a.m.

For more information, visit the McCalla Dental website here.

