One Class at a Time: Forest Oaks Elementary

By Published: Updated:

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — This week, the One Class at a Time team visited Forest Oaks Elementary School in Chelsea.

We surprised Mary Ramsey with a $1,000 grant check.

Ramsey is a third-grade teacher who told us that she plans to use the money to purchase more Google Chromebooks for her classroom.

“We use them to read passages [and] we use them in writing to type essays,” Ramsey said. “We use them to make google slides, which are like power point presentations.”

One Class at a Time is made possible by America’s First Financial, Little Caesars, and Pepsi.

Click here to apply for a grant.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s