Paws of the Week: May 4th-May 11th

(CBS42 Community) – Our weekly “Paws of the Week” segment highlights dogs and cats who have lived at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society the longest amount of time, or have special needs and are have trouble finding homes. This week, please help us find Chaka, Emmy, Sara, and Yoyo loving homes!

Remember, if these animals are not ideal for you, you might know someone who is looking for a pet that we feature. Please share this segment with fellow animals lovers.

Featured Dogs:

Sara

This female collie/hound mix is only a year old. Her first adopter loved her so much, but he was deployed and could not find any friends or family to take his dog. He had to bring Sara back to the shelter. Let’s send a good report to him that his dog has found a great new home!

Chaka

Chaka is an adorable 12lb Jack Russel mix. She is almost 3-years-old. Chaka does not like young children and that could be why she is having trouble finding a home. With her tiny size and cute personality, she would be perfect for a family without children or with older children.

Featured Cats:

Emmy

This beautiful cat is about 4-years-old with short grey and white hair and bright blue eyes. She has been at the shelter for almost a month and is having trouble finding a home because she is very shy. Look for Emmy in her “special box” in the cat room! That is where she likes to hide.

Yoyo

This female tabby is on the smaller side weighing in at only 7lbs. She has been at the shelter since December. She is very playful and friendly and so ready to be adopted into a loving home.

PRO-ADOPTION TIPS:

Visit the GBHS in person during the week (Tuesday-Friday 11am-5pm).

During the weekend the shelter can get very busy (Saturday 11AM–5PM, Sunday 1pm-5pm). Please note; the shelter cannot hold pets over the phone. They are also closed on Monday.

Plan your visit today! 300 Snow Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 / (205) 942-1211

