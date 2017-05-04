Shelby County makes third drug trafficking arrest in a week, seizes methamphetamine

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force has arrested one person on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine, according to a release from the department.

Erica Danielle Garner, 31, of Wilsonville was taken into custody on Wednesday. Garner was the subject of an investigation that alleges that she has traveled through multiple jurisdictions to purchase and distribute large quantities of methamphetamine.

Garner remains in the Shelby County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

“This is the third trafficking arrest of methamphetamine within one week,” Lt. Clay Hammac, commander of the task force said in the statement. “Our investigators are continuing to work passionately and tirelessly to address a much larger network of drug supply and distribution in the Birmingham-metro area.”