Star Wars characters bring a happy force on the 4th to Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today is May 4, a day when Star Wars fans like to say “May the 4th be with you.”

Several Star Wars characters, including R2-D2, Boba Fett, and a storm trooper, stopped by Children’s of Alabama today.

But, as you may have guessed, Darth Vader stole the show.

One patient told us why he’s her favorite.

“He’s a cool kid, um, he looks pretty nice, and he’s so realistic,” said Chloe Odom, a patient at the hospital

This event is something that the 501st and the Rebel Legion do for the kids at Children’s every year.

Those fan groups say that the smiles they put on the patients’ faces is priceless.