Storms cause damage to church and cars in Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT)- Overnight storms brought a lot of damage to Central Alabama. Thursday a tree fell on the First Presbyterian church in downtown Birmingham. It was founded in 1872.

“This has been here a long time you cannot match brick that its 120 years old, we will have to see what all this means we have structural damage as well as the roof,” said Pastor Shannon Perkins.

Pastor Webster said the Sanctuary is still usable and they will be replacing the roof. Crews worked throughout the day Thursday to remove tree.

“We will figure out to get through this and keep doing church like we always do. We will be here, we have been here since 1872, it’s the first church in the city, so are not going anywhere,” said Webster.

In Vestavia Hills a tree landed on top of a car.

“I am in shock still about the car. That was my mother’s car, and I hate what happened real bad,” said Joie Perkins.

Perkins said her mother passed away and the car was passed down to her.

“The whole back end is flattened out and the glass is gone,” said Perkins.

Perkins said they be calling their insurance company and getting someone to remove the tree.