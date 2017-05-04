Teachers and students compete to make Birmingham’s future brighter

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools teachers and students will compete in the Next Gen pitch competition today.

Three teachers and three students submitted ideas on what would make Birmingham’s future brighter. There was a semifinal round for the competition in February, and now they are down to six total finalists.

The contestants will present their pitches to a panel of judges today. One student winner and one teacher winner will be selected.

The student winner will receive a $5,000 scholarship. The teacher winner will receive $5,000 for classroom career development.

You can view videos of the finalists here.

Mayor William Bell and Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring are scheduled to attend.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s