Teachers and students compete to make Birmingham’s future brighter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools teachers and students will compete in the Next Gen pitch competition today.

Three teachers and three students submitted ideas on what would make Birmingham’s future brighter. There was a semifinal round for the competition in February, and now they are down to six total finalists.

The contestants will present their pitches to a panel of judges today. One student winner and one teacher winner will be selected.

The student winner will receive a $5,000 scholarship. The teacher winner will receive $5,000 for classroom career development.

You can view videos of the finalists here.

Mayor William Bell and Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring are scheduled to attend.