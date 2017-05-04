Ten arrested on drug trafficking charges, police reportedly seize drugs and weapons during bust

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Ten people in Tuscaloosa were indicted for drug trafficking charges on Thursday.

Thursday morning, the U.S. Attorney made the announcement in a news conference at the Tuscaloosa Police Station. Agent Luke Iversen from the Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives is calling the drug ring a violent organization.

“ATF’s mission is to reduce violent crime and to protect the public,” Iversen said. “Violent crime will not be tolerated, and I think I speak for myself, as well as my local partners. This will not be tolerated, and we will use all means necessary to combat that problem.”

The ATF worked with members of the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force to arrest the suspects, and reportedly seize cocaine and meth during the raid, along with handguns and rifles.

Captain Wayne Robertson says teaming up with Federal agents was successful in helping to bring down this drug ring.

“Hopefully we can do this again,” Robertson said. “Tt was very successful, and I think it sends a message that we are able to reach out and by any means to stop crimes like this from happening in our county.”

All ten of the drug trafficking suspects are in custody.