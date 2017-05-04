Traffic Updates: Road blocks and closures

TRAFFIC UPDATES:

ROAD CLOSED: Richard Arrington Blvd is closed eastbound and westbound between Vulcan Rd. and 21st Ave S. due to a downed tree.

ROAD BLOCKED: A tree is blocking old Leeds Rd. eastbound and westbound between Belmont Rd and Grants Mill Rd.

ROAD CLOSED: Highway 52E at Rolling Mill St. will be shut down due to tree across the roadway and power lines down.

ROAD CLOSED: Indian Valley Rd at Pawnee Village Rd is closed due to a tree blocking the roadway.

ROAD CLOSED: Hwy 52 at Plantation South will be temporarily closed due to a tree and power lines down. Alabama power is en route.

ROAD CLOSED: A tree is down on a car at Graymont Ave between Arkadelphia & 7th St.

ROAD BLOCKED: Airport Rd at 91st St. N is blocked by a tree down.

ROAD CLOSED: Messer Airport Hwy is closed at Aviation Ave. A car hit a power pole.

