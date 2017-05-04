UA student and father ride bikes up Mount Kilimanjaro for a good cause

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A University of Alabama graduating senior is preparing to march this weekend with his class, but he says a recent trip to Africa is something even more special to than getting his degree.

Last March, Tate Nelson rode his mountain bike up Mount Kilimanjaro for charity. Nelson, a business marketing major, ascended the African mountain with his father.

“It was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done,” Nelson said. “I am not a cyclist I am an MMA fighter. Long days, some days were eight hours of pedaling but it was worth it and lots of fun and challenging.”

Nelson and a group of riders climbed the mountain to raise money for an orphanage called the Treasures of Africa in Tanzania. Bad weather hampered the climb, but the University of Alabama student says it was worth it to help kids in need.

“You get to be on top of the tallest mountain in Africa and see the curvature of the earth and try to break world records and fundraise,” Nelson said. “But for me the most fulfilling part wasn’t the climb itself, it was being able to fundraise for this orphanage and spending time with the children there. That was most fulfilling for me.”

Tate Nelson says he and his father and their team have raised $100,000 so far for the orphanage.