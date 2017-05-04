Yo Mama’s restaurant hosts fundraiser for family of Fairfield fire chief killed in crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Yo Mama’s Restaurant downtown is holding a fundraiser for the Fairfield Fire Chief, Kevin Sutton, who was killed in a crash on Sunday.

An 18-wheeler lost control on I-59 in Birmingham and collided with a car, killing Sutton and injuring his wife and daughter.

Yo Mama’s will donate 24 percent of all proceeds to the Sutton family.

“We want to run tables all up and down the street,” said Denise Peterson from Yo Mama’s. “The fire truck will be here and we will also have a booth. They will have a booth outside for donations and we will have one inside for extra donations.”

The fundraiser will be from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. tonight.