5th annual ‘Break for a Plate Rally’ kicks off next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The fifth annual kickoff of the “Break for a Plate Rally” takes place on Wednesday, May 10 at 9 a.m.

The rally is a collaboration between the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE), Talladega County Board of Education, Talladega College, and the City of Talladega which team up to produce the Summer Food Service Program.

The program works to fill the “nutrition gap” that happens during the summer in underserved communities in Alabama. The rally aims to encourage organizations to be sponsors of the program.

Earlier this week, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation that also encouraged organizations to join the effort.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and Samford Univerity Head Football Coach Chris Hatcher will speak at the rally on Wednesday. It will take place at Lincoln Elementary School in Talladega County.

The program provides two meals a day for students up to 18 years old, regardless of household income. Last year, a record 2.6 million meals were served to children and teens at more than 1,000 sites. This year, the program hopes to increase the number of meals served and the number of sponsored sites.

You can learn more about the program at their website here.