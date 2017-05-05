Alabama student with Downs Syndrome accepted to college; video goes viral

Who can forget the excitement that comes from ripping open your college acceptance letter?

Well, Keith Griffith’s reaction to his letter was all caught on camera, and the video is going viral along the Gulf Coast with hundreds of people commenting with their “congratulations.”

The video has been viewed more than 50,000 times since Griffith’s mom posted the video on Facebook Thursday morning to show his teachers.

In the video, Griffith, who has down syndrome, finds out he was accepted into Passage USA’s certificate program for the fall and immediately gave his mom a big hug.

PASSAGE USA is a new program at the University of South Alabama for students with intellectual disabilities that focuses on gaining employment, independent living skills, etc.

There’s no telling what he’ll accomplish at South Alabama. After all, he graduated from Satsuma High School in 2016 where he was prom king, captain of the bowling team, and even played football for the high school’s little league.

Way to go Griffith!