BLM campaigning to raise bail money for incarcerated mothers for Mother’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT)- Black Lives Birmingham Chapter founder Cara McClure said in Central Alabama they are trying to raise money to get mothers out of jail and at the Jefferson County Jail who cannot afford to post bail for Mother’s Day.

“I am mother. I would be with my mother, grandmother, or auntie for Mother’s Day and there are children that have mothers who are locked up that have not been convicted and want to be with their mother for Mother’s Day,” said McClure.

They are also hoping to provide resources to help the mothers. Mcclure said at this times time she could not tell what crimes these woman are accused of, or how many people they are hoping to help.

She said they will be holding a telethon Saturday in hopes to raising money to help these woman. They have also set up a page to raise funds.

“We are holding a live telethon from 12 to 12 Saturday and people can go to the Black Lives Matter Chapter page to see the telethon and donate,” said McClure.

CBS 42 news asked Jefferson District Attorney Danny Carr his opinion about trying to bail out mothers for Mother’s Day.

“I cannot say yes or no to that question because it depends on why they are in there. If you have a loved one that was murdered by a male or female then the family is going to feel differently, but you if have someone in jail possession that never hurt anyone then that discussion goes another way,” said Carr.