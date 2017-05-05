Blue Bloods celebrates episode 150, looks forward to the future with family

NEW YORK (WIAT) — On Friday, CBS42 aired the 150th episode of Blue Bloods, a milestone for the show that connects family values into a police drama.

Each episode is timely, topical, and like many of us…ends with the problems of life being hashed out over dinner.

Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, and his family are far from perfect, maybe that’s why we identify with them: the challenging scripts that have kept this cast engaged.

“We’ve had a good time,” said Bridget Moynahan, who plays Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods. “I think it’s quite accomplishment it’s not something that happens that often these days. So we’re all proud of it.”

The closeness of this cast was evident when Richard Kerekes died back in October. Kerekes, a Tuscaloosa resident, would live in New York during production for Blue Bloods where he worked as a dolly grip. After his passing, the cast wore specialty made Alabama t-shirts on set.

You see a lot of life moments in 150 episodes. For instance, Sami Gayle, who plays Nicole on the show, has grown from 15 years old to 21.

“The cast and crew basically raised me,” Gayle said. “I have my family that I love and adore, and then my second family on set who has also done some of the heavy lifting as well.”

Selleck did 163 episodes of Magnum P.I., so this milestone is not lost on him. His character Frank is a 911 survivor, and his favorite episode reflected on that day.

“We were the first show that was ever permitted to film at the 9/11 memorial.” Selleck said. “That was a special evening.”

Selleck also likes the show’s real, but positive support for the men and women who police our country. He sees how much real police officers like the show.

“Often the New York City Police Department is set up in a very military like structure,” Selleck said. “The commissioner gets saluted…well, sometimes. I’m not pandering to it. I don’t want cops to feel like they have to. Some of them just snap a salute on me, and that’s real people, real cops, and that’s a big deal.”

So is 150 episodes. The cast took time to celebrate with specialty cupcakes after shooting number 150.

“One hundred and fifty. Did we catch Magnum yet? We didn’t catch Magnum yet,” said Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan on the show. ”We’re close. We’re closing in on Magnum. Tom watch out. You’re going to catch yourself.”

“I think Blue Bloods has become more popular because in these uncertain times, a very divisive time, it’s a show that people can count on to bring them together,” said Amy Carlson, who played Linda Reagan on Blue Bloods.

Here’s the best news for all the fans of the show. CBS has picked up Blue Bloods for another year, so the Reagans will return with episode 151 this fall.