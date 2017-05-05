CBS 42 Morning News: Live on the road from Talladega recap

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Woooo ‘DEGA!

Okay, now that that’s out of our system, let’s talk about how much FUN we had out at Talladega Superspeedway Friday morning! The CBS 42 Morning News team packed up super early to set up for this week’s on the road show, live from Talladega, to help hear up for the big race this weekend.

The folks at Talladega are some true Southerners and hosted our crew with amazing hospitality. Art was joined live on set by a bunch of special guests, and Rachel even got to interview the Tire Guy live on Instagram and Facebook!

We spoke to people like the Chairman of Superspeedway Grant Lynch and driver Blake Koch. Rachel’s on the Road was live from the campgrounds at the track where she got to talk to some super racing fans. Check out those interviews and more below —

Live on the road from Talladega View as list View as gallery Open Gallery