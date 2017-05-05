Fairfield school honors late Fire chief Kevin Sutton with Balloon release

By Published: Updated:

FAIRFIELD, ALA (WIAT)- Friday students at the Mt. Pilgrim Christian Academy in Fairfield honored Fire Chief Kevin Sutton with a balloon release. Sutton was killed in a car crash last Sunday. The children released red and blue balloons into the air.

“He loved our school Mt. Pilgrim Christian Academy he was a blessing to our children a blessing to our teachers and also a blessing to me he taught our kids a great amount about fire safety,” said Principal Eleashia Roeper.

Students from kindergarten to sixth grade participated in the balloon release to honor the chief.

