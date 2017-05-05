Former federal judge fighting back against Gardendale School system seperation

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A former federal judge and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund are asking a judge to reconsider her ruling that would allow Gardendale to form its own school system.

Last week, federal judge Madeline Haikala issued a 190-page ruling that could pave way for Gardendale to fully separate from the Jefferson County school system.

Former judge U.W. Clemon is representing several plaintiffs living near Gardendale who aren’t sure if their teenagers will be able to continue going to Gardendale High School.

“Blacks who live in surrounding areas and in that region want to continue sending their kids to that school to get a good education,” said Clemon.

Many families living outside city limits have had buses pick up children as a part of a previous desegregation order for county schools.

The recently built school has a successful career tech program. Clemon worries about what might happen to students who no

longer have access if they’re forced to go to a different school.

Clemon is quick to point out that Judge Haikala also found that race was a motivating factor in Gardendale’s decision to separate from the Jefferson County public school system.

He’s also concerned what might happen to current desegregation efforts if Gardendale is able to form its own independent district.

“When the court finds the existence of race discrimination, we believe the court is under an obligation to bring that discrimination to an end,” said Clemon.

Judge Haikala ruled that Gardendale could fully separate from the county system in as soon as three years if it follows guidelines

laid out by the court.

Clemon is concerned the case might impact others across the country.

“If Gardendale cannot be stopped, it’s unlikely that any city in this country can be stopped from spinning out,” said Clemon.

An email request for a response from the Gardendale City Schools Superintendent was not returned Friday afternoon.