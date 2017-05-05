‘Melissa’ the pink fire truck parked in front of Grandview for Mammos for Mom event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Do you know someone fighting breast cancer or have lost someone to it?

Friday from 11:30-1:30 p.m., Melissa the pink fire truck is hanging out in front of Grandview Hospital on Highway 280. Melissa is attending Grandview Medical’s Project Pink: Mammos for Moms.

During the event, mammograms can be scheduled for performed at the Outpatient Women’s Imaging Center. People are welcome to sign the pink fire truck to show support of those fighting breast cancer or in memory of someone.