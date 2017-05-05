Rachel on the Road: Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s race weekend in Talladega! Campers have been here since the beginning of the week. Just this morning, RV’s are waiting in the dark and misty rain at four in the morning to pull in and claim their spot on the grounds.

The energy and anticipation is even higher than normal after Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced his retiring. This Sunday he’ll drive his second to last race, right where it all started.

Will we see 88 come through victory lane? “What a great story that would be,” Russell Branham director of media and PR relations said. “Knowing what this race track has meant to him, knowing what NASCAR has meant to Dale Earnhardt and what Dale has meant to NASCAR and this facility.” It’s going to be a moment to experience!

We got to take a behind the scenes ride on the track earlier this week – 120mph on an empty track, windows down, music up. The thought of going 200mph with 3, 4, 5 cars wide is truly unbelievable. “We’re the most competitive race track on the planet,” Branham added. “Who could not get fired up for that. These are the greatest drivers in the world at the greatest racetrack in the world!”

