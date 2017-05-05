Rachel’s Real Time Traffic Report: Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Getting to and from Talladega tends to get bumper to bumper as you near the exits and get to a parking lot.

Here are a couple options Real Time Traffic anchor Rachel Lundberg advises:

If you’re coming from Birmingham, the fastest route will be getting on I-20 eastbound. From there, you’ve got two main options to exit. 168 onto AL-77, then left onto Speedway Blvd. Or you can pass that and take 173, then just back track a little. You’ll turn right onto Speedway Blvd.

Once you get onto the Speedway property, local authorities will take over directing you.

“State troopers are with us and in the helicopter, monitoring all our in grass and out grass points both before and after, and then we turn it over to the local sheriff departments once they get on the property,” explained chairman Grant Lynch.

If there is an accident, Lynch said they will delay the race.