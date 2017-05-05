Shelby County woman charged with theft by deception after allegedly faking terminal cancer

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was arrested Thursday on two charges of first-degree theft by deception, Alabama Attorney General Steven T. Marshall announced Friday.

37-year-old Jennifer Flynn Cataldo of Sterrett was arrested and taken to the Shelby County Jail with a bond set at $50,000 per charge.

Marshall says the joint investigation began April 13, 2017 with the FBI into Cataldo and her alleged use of two online GoFundMe campaigns, through which he says she received more than $38,000 from donors wishing to help with medical bills and a family trip to Disney. Both campaigns reportedly identified Cataldo as a terminal cancer patient, but Marshall says the investigation uncovered that claim was not true.

Investigators think Cataldo acted alone in the scheme. The case is expected to be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Criminal Trials Division.