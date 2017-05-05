Talladega: 30 Year Anniversary of Historic Moments

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT)– Since the gates here in Talladega opened in September of 1969, Talladega Superspeedway has been home to racing legends with iconic finishes.

The track is home to triumph and tragedy. This is a big anniversary year. It’s been thirty years since a record was broken.

Bill Elliott set the fastest recorded speed in a NASCAR event at Talladega; 212.809 mph. It hasn’t been broken since. After 1987, NASCAR started using restrictor plates to slow car down, mainly because of safety concerns.

That stemmed largely from a crash in 1987 involving Bobby Allison at Talladega. Allison’s tire blew with his car going 200 miles an hour and became airborne. It caught the fence, tearing down a portion of fencing and injuring a few people in the grandstands. Allison was alright. But, shortly after this crash, NASCAR implemented restrictor plate racing.

This year was also a huge year for Bobby’s son Davey.

Unfortunately, Talladega is also the place where Davey died. But, it was also his first major win in the Winston 500, thirty years ago this year.