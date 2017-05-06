American Heart Association hosting Power to End Stroke Reception May 11th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — May is National Stroke Awareness Month and the American Heart Association is looking for Stroke Heroes during the 6th annual Power to End Stroke Ambassador Recognition and Recruitment Reception. The event is being held Thursday, May 11th.

The event is sponsored by HealthSouth. This year’s honorary event chair is Dr. Thomas Beavers, Senior Pastor of New Rising Star Baptist Church. Reception guests will become empowered to become Stroke Heroes as AHA recognizes individuals and organizations who are impacting health disparities in Alabama.

Guests will hear stories from stroke survivors, learn about the work of current health ambassadors and receive tools for becoming Stroke Heroes in their own communities. The inspiring night focuses on fellowship, awareness, and advocacy.

Being a Stroke Hero means being able to pay attention to risk factors for stroke and knowing the warning signs. Stroke is largely preventable and treatable. Stroke is the number 2 killer in the world and causes nearly 130,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. In the U.S. alone, someone has a stroke every 40 seconds.

African Americans are at a particularly high risk, with almost twice the risk of a first-ever stroke compared to Caucasians. African Americans between the ages of 35 to 54 years old have four times the relative risk for stroke. Eighty percent of strokes are preventable.

High blood pressure is the number one contributor to stroke and around 40 million people don’t have their high blood pressure under control. Three out of four people who have a first stroke report blood pressure higher than 140/90. Most patients who have a stroke must be evaluated and treated within 3 to 4.5 hours of symptom onset. The best way to remember symptoms of stroke is to remember F.A.S.T. which means if you spot Face drooping, Arm weakness, or Speech difficulty, it’s Time to call 911.

The Power to End Stroke Reception will be held Thursday, May 11th at 6:00 p.m. It’s being held at The Alabama Theatre on 3rd Avenue North in Birmingham. To find out more or to RSVP for the event, click here. To find out more about the American Heart Association’s work in Birmingham, click here.