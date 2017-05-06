Late Fairfield Fire Chief Kevin Sutton Remembered

BIRMINGHAM- Saturday was the funeral service for the late Fire Chief Kevin Sutton who died in a car crash last Sunday.

Hundreds were at the Bill Harris Arena for the Celebration of life of Sutton.

family members of Sutton, members of the Fairfield fire department, the Birmingham police chief, and the mayors of both Fairfield and Birmingham were just some of the speakers speaking kind words about the late fire chief.

Following the celebration of life the procession with the casket was followed by fire trucks from several fire departments made their way down Bessemer Road to Elmwood Cemetery where Sutton was laid to rest.

“Chief Sutton meant a lot to our department he had a heart of gold and it didn’t matter what we were going through in the city that guy was lively,” said Fairfield Fire Department Captain Frankie Jefferson.

Sutton is survived by his wife and three daughters.