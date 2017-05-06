Mid Alabama Corvette Club hosting Vette Spectacular May 13th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mid Alabama Corvette Club is getting ready to host an all Corvette show for a special cause. The group is helping raise money for Magic Moments.

The Vette Spectacular show is open to the public and features Corvettes only from several different Corvette clubs and model years. There are also trophies for best in each class and Best of Show. The indoor and outdoor show will be held rain or shine.

The first 50 paid registered cars will get to park inside the Zamora Shrine Temple. The car entry fee is $35 and includes a show t-shirt. You can also sell your car at the Car Corral with a $15 fee. You’ll also be treated to food, a silent auction, door prizes, and a cash prize for 50/50.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, May 12th with a meet and greet and the Courtyard by Marriott on Roosevelt Boulevard in Birmingham. That’s from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Corvette show is happening Saturday, May 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Zamora Shrine Temple. Guests are asked to make a $5 to $10 dollar donation when they arrive at the show.

Proceeds benefit Magic Moments which is a wish granting organization that focuses on children in Alabama. The group has granted over 4600 wishes for children in all 67 counties. The non-profit has worked with the Corvette club since their beginning to help children throughout the state.

If you’d like more information on the club or the show, click here. To find out more about Magic Moments, click here.