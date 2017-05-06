Watch the cheese filled mayhem from Big One on the Boulevard

Talladega, Ala. (WIAT) — The annual Friday Night celebration at Talladega “Big One on the Boulevard” got into the spirit of Cinco De Mayo. Contestants participated in one of four challenges, most of which featured a large amount of queso cheese.

The night began with the Gordo 500 where competitors had to eat as much queso cheese as they could without the use of hands.

And the big event of the night was the “Stuff The Taco” relay race where teams of four ran through a giant pool of queso cheese, dressed as the ingredients of a taco, to form a human taco.