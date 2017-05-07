10 Things to Know for Monday

1. EMMANUEL MACRON BECOMES FRANCE’S YOUNGEST PRESIDENT

The pro-European centrist’s resounding victory dashes far-right rival Marine Le Pen’s hopes of riding the populist wave that swept Donald Trump into the White House.

2. TEXAS GOVERNOR SIGNS BAN ON “SANCTUARY CITIES”

The law allows police to ask about a person’s immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don’t cooperate with federal authorities.

3. WHAT TRUMP IS TELLING SENATE REPUBLICANS ABOUT HEALTH BILL

The president is urging them to “not let the American people down,” as the contentious debate shifts to the Senate, where a vote is potentially weeks, if not months, away.

4. FAMILY OF SLAIN BLACK TEEN SUES TEXAS OFFICER AND DEPARTMENT

The family of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards accuses the department of inadequately training the officer and ignoring warning signs that he was prone to erratic behavior.

5. WHERE NIGERIA’S PRESIDENT WENT AFTER MEETING FREED CHIBOK GIRLS

Muhammadu Buhari jolted his country by announcing he is leaving for London for medical checkups as fears for his health continue.

6. WHY A GRIEVING DAD IS RUNNING FOR SCHOOL BOARD

Robert Mickens is hoping to help change the culture of gang violence that has claimed the life of his daughter and other teenagers in the Long Island town of Brentwood.

7. ISRAEL SAYS PALESTINIAN HUNGER STRIKE LEADER ATE IN SECRET

Israel’s Prison Service releases footage it says shows Marwan Barghouti eating but Palestinians dismissed the claim as an attempt to undermine the open-ended strike.

8. WHAT IS HAPPENING AT THE MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS

The red carpet outside Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium becomes a swamp as luminaries scramble for cover from a downpour.

9. KING TUT ARTIFACTS ARE MOVING TO A NEW HOME

Archaeologists and conservationists from around the world met in Cairo to discuss how to safely transport and display King Tut’s items in a new museum being built close to the famed Giza Pyramids.

10. CAVALIERS SWEEP ASIDE RAPTORS ON WAY TO FAMILIAR PLACE

LeBron James scores 35 points, Kyrie Irving added 27 and Cleveland beats Toronto 109-102 to give James his seventh consecutive trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.